September 12, 2020 - 2:37pm

ABATE rides through county today thanking firefighters

posted by Howard B. Owens in abate, news, fire service, batavia.

abatethanksfirefighters2020.jpg

Kelly Boyle delivers a few remarks this afternoon at Town of Batavia Fire's Station 1 to thank the volunteers for their service to the community as part of an ABATE motorcycle ride around the county to recognize firefighters.

Boyle said, "We thank you because you're there for us. You save us no matter who we are, white, black, or brown, you are there to help us when we need it most."

ABATE a national nonprofit organization of motorcycle enthusiasts which has a chapter in Genesee County -- also visited Mercy EMS, City fire, Stafford, and Le Roy today in their "Ride for the Red."

(ABATE is dedicated to preserving motorcyclist rights, promoting safe operating practices and raising motorists' awareness of motorcycles.)

abatethanksfirefighters2020-2.jpg

abatethanksfirefighters2020-3.jpg

abatethanksfirefighters2020-4.jpg

abatethanksfirefighters2020-5.jpg

abatethanksfirefighters2020-6.jpg

