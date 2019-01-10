Accident in Darien shears gas meter causing leak

A motor vehicle accident is reported in the area of 677 Genesee St., Darien.

There are no injuries. The driver is out of the vehicle and walking around; however, the vehicle struck a gas meter causing a gas leak.

Darien Fire dispatched.

A deputy on scene says, "you can contact the gas company. I can just hear the gas pouring out of there."

A dispatcher says they're on the phone with National Fuel now.

UPDATE 10:18 a.m.: Corfu Fire requested to the scene.

UPDATE 10:38 a.m.: Genesee Street (Route 33) is being shut down west of the Village of Corfu.