Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 10, 2019 - 10:12am

Accident in Darien shears gas meter causing leak

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Darien.

A motor vehicle accident is reported in the area of 677 Genesee St., Darien.

There are no injuries. The driver is out of the vehicle and walking around; however, the vehicle struck a gas meter causing a gas leak.

Darien Fire dispatched.

A deputy on scene says, "you can contact the gas company. I can just hear the gas pouring out of there."

A dispatcher says they're on the phone with National Fuel now.

UPDATE 10:18 a.m.: Corfu Fire requested to the scene.

UPDATE 10:38 a.m.: Genesee Street (Route 33) is being shut down west of the Village of Corfu.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button