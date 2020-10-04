Accident on Francis Road, wires down, unknown injuries

A one-vehicle accident is reported in the area of 1007 Francis Road, Bethany.

A utility pole was struck and wires are down.

A female occupant attempted to exit the vehicle and the caller advised the woman to say in the vehicle because of the possibility of live electrical wires. It's unknown if there are other occupants in the vehicle.

Bethany Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

Francis Road is being closed to through traffic.

UPDATE 10:37 a.m.: A chief on scene reports a pole in the road, live wires down, and asks National Grid to expedite its response. No ETA.