Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

October 4, 2020 - 10:37am

Accident on Francis Road, wires down, unknown injuries

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Bethany.

A one-vehicle accident is reported in the area of 1007 Francis Road, Bethany.

A utility pole was struck and wires are down.

A female occupant attempted to exit the vehicle and the caller advised the woman to say in the vehicle because of the possibility of live electrical wires. It's unknown if there are other occupants in the vehicle.

Bethany Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

Francis Road is being closed to through traffic.

UPDATE 10:37 a.m.: A chief on scene reports a pole in the road, live wires down, and asks National Grid to expedite its response.  No ETA.

Calendar

October 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button