Accident reported at Buckley Road, Britt Road, Stafford

A motor vehicle accident with possible serious injuries is reported at Buckley Road and Britt Road in Stafford.

There were four children in one vehicle.

Dispatchers are checking on the availability of Mercy Flight.

Stafford Fire dispatched.

UPDATE 8:50 p.m.: Two vehicles off the road with entrapment, according to a first responder.

UPDATE 8:51 p.m.: There are four children and four adults. At least one helicopter is required. Le Roy ambulance and fire and Byron ambulance requested to the scene.

UPDATE 8:54 p.m.: Mercy Flight #8 out of Buffalo is en route.

UPDATE 9:09 p.m.: A second helicopter is requested to the scene.

UPDATE 9:11 p.m.: Mercy Flight Central is not available due to weather. No second helicopter is available.

UPDATE 9:12 p.m.: All patients are extricated.

UPDATE 9:23 p.m.: Mercy Flight has landed.

UPDATE 9:34 p.m.: Mercy Flight is airborne, headed toward Rochester.

UPDATE 10:17 p.m.: Stafford assignment back in service. State Police is handling the investigation. Two people were seriously injured. One was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong, the other by ground ambulance (destination not confirmed). It appears an SUV t-boned a minivan, reports Alecia Kaus/Video News Service. Troopers refused to provide more information at the scene.

UPDATE 11:07 p.m.: State Police still on scene investigating. Fire police requested to the scene for traffic control.

Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service