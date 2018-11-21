November 21, 2018 - 7:19pm
Accident reported at Judge Road and Hutton Road, Oakfield
A vehicle has reportedly struck a utility pole at Judge Road and Hutton Road, Oakfield.
Unknown injuries.
Oakfield Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.
>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App
A vehicle has reportedly struck a utility pole at Judge Road and Hutton Road, Oakfield.
Unknown injuries.
Oakfield Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.
Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments