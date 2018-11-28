Accident reported in area of Route 19 and West Bergen

A traffic accident is reported the area of Lake Street Road and West Bergen Road with a vehicle accident off the road and an unresponsive male in the vehicle.

The caller is a passerby who could not identify the location precisely and dispatchers could not plot his phone location.

Le Roy fire and Le Roy ambulance responding.

UPDATE 10:06 a.m.: A vehicle has been located on Route 19 just north of Orcon and the driver reports no injuries. A trooper on scene also reports the driver is fine. Le Roy police and Le Roy fire continuing to check the area just in case but the pickup truck located matches the description. Le Roy is holding its equipment in quarters.

UPDATE 10:11 a.m.: Le Roy back in service. Le Roy ambulance back in service.