A two-vehicle accident is reported at South Lake Road and Telephone in Pavilion.

The accident is blocking and injuries are reported.

Pavilion Fire is responding. Pavilion requests a Le Roy ambulance emergency, an ALS ambulance emergency, and a BLS ambulance, non-emergency (ALS: advanced life support; BLS: basic life support).

UPDATE 7:33 p.m.: There are a total of four ambulances responding.

UPDATE 7:33 p.m.: There is no entrapment.