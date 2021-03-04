Local Matters

March 4, 2021 - 11:15am

Accident reported on 237 in Stafford

posted by Howard B. Owens in Stafford, accident, news.

A two-vehicle accident with possible entrapment and a person possibly unconscious is reported in Stafford at Route 237 and Randall Road.

Stafford fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 11:47 a.m.: This was reportedly a T-bone accident. Another caller reports the driver is unconscious.

UPDATE 11:18 a.m.: Mercy Flight requested to the scene.

UPDATE 11:22 a.m.: The accident involved a garbage truck and a passenger vehicle.

UPDATE(S) (By Billie) 11:27 a.m.: Mercy Flight, which was in air en route to the scene, is cancelled. More manpower requested to the scene for traffic control.

