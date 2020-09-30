Accident reported on Bank Street Road, Batavia

A motor vehicle accident is reported in the area of 7665 Bank Street Road, Batavia.

There' smoke coming from the vehicle. Two utility poles, next to each other, are involved. One injury, no extrication needed.

No wires are down. The poles are upright and intact. A chief is requesting National Grid respond to inspect the poles.

Town of Batavia Fire responding along with Mercy EMS.

UPDATE 1:50 p.m.: Town of Batavia back in service. The roadway is reopened.

Reader-submitted photos.