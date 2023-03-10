Accident reported on Ellicott Street Road, Batavia

A truck has reportedly hit a pole on Ellicott Street Road at Shepard Road, Batavia.

Unknown injuries.

Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 11:52 a.m.: There's also a truck off the road with a fuel leak on Route 63 and Little Canada Road. Bethany Fire responding. A minor injury reported at the Shepard Road incident.

UPDATE 11:53 a.m.: Shepard Road, no injuries. The driver is in an emergency vehicle, warming. Low-hanging wires, none detached.

UPDATE 12:03 p.m.: Trucks can't get through because of the low-hanging wires at Shepard Road. A single lane is open for cars.

UPDATE 12:08 p.m.: Traffic control is needed at Little Canada Road. "We're on a bend in the road here. People are flying around the curve before they see us."