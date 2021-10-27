Local Matters

October 27, 2021 - 11:13pm

Accident reported on Ellicott Street Road, Pavilion

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Pavilion.

A motor vehicle accident involving two, and possibly three cars is reported in the area of 6435 Ellicott Street Road, Pavilion.

One vehicle possibly in a ditch, another blocking. 

One caller complained of back pain. Any other possible injuries are unknown.

Pavilion Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 11:17 p.m.: Mercy Flight won't be required. There is an ambulance from out of the area that came upon the scene and is assisting but the scene commander said he still requires two more ambulances.

UPDATE 11:18 p.m.: All occupants are out of the vehicles. No entrampments.

