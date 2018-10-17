Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 17, 2018 - 11:47am

Accident reported on Kelsey Road

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia.

A motor-vehicle accident is reported in the of 8087 Kelsey Road, just north of the Thruway, Town of Batavia.

Unknown injuries.

The vehicle struck a tree and is now in the woods.

Town of Batavia fire and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 11:48 a.m.: Mercy Flight on ground standby.

UPDATE 11:51 a.m.: Deputy on location reporting extrication will be required. No word yet on seriousness of injuries.

UPDATE 11:53 a.m.: The patient is out of the vehicle. Extrication not required. There are fluids leaking around the vehicle.

UPDATE 11:55 a.m.: Mercy Flight can stand down.

UPDATE 12:17 p.m.: Town of Batavia back in service.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

October 2018

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button