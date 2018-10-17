Accident reported on Kelsey Road

A motor-vehicle accident is reported in the of 8087 Kelsey Road, just north of the Thruway, Town of Batavia.

Unknown injuries.

The vehicle struck a tree and is now in the woods.

Town of Batavia fire and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 11:48 a.m.: Mercy Flight on ground standby.

UPDATE 11:51 a.m.: Deputy on location reporting extrication will be required. No word yet on seriousness of injuries.

UPDATE 11:53 a.m.: The patient is out of the vehicle. Extrication not required. There are fluids leaking around the vehicle.

UPDATE 11:55 a.m.: Mercy Flight can stand down.

UPDATE 12:17 p.m.: Town of Batavia back in service.