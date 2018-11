A vehicle is off the road in the area of 6664 Knapp Road, Pembroke.

Possible injuries. Unknown what it struck.

Pembroke and Indian Falls and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 9:53 p.m.: The driver is attempting to get out. A hydrant is sheared off, not leaking.

UPDATE 9:59 p.m.: Mercy can back it down to non-emergency.