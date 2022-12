A motor vehicle accident with possible injuries is reported in the area of 7914 Lewiston Road, Batavia, which is just south of Galloway Road.

Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 6:50 p.m.: Both lanes are blocked.

UPDATE 6:51 p.m.: No injuries.

UPDATE 7:09 p.m.: Fire police are stopping traffic. "We just had one blow-through. An orange Jeep." "Yeah, they're not going anywhere."