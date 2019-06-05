Accident reported on Route 20, Alexander.

A vehicle has struck a utility pole on Broadway Road at Bowen Road, Alexander.

There may be injuries.

Wires are down.

A second call reports it is a tractor-trailer and the driver is trapped in the vehicle because of wires down.

Alexander Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 8:19 p.m.: A chief on scene says the roadway is blocked. "There are wires down all over the place."

UPDATE 8:21 p.m.: The pole is down.

UPDATE 8:22 p.m.: The driver says he is uninjured but there are trucks backed up and the chief isn't sure which if any of the trucks have wires down on them. He can't get further down the road because of the wires and pole down to investigate.

UPDATE 8:24 p.m.: Darien dispatched to shut down traffic eastbound at Route 238.

UPDATE 8:25 p.m.: An officer on scene has been told that a truck with an over-sized load heading east took down al the wires and continued on.

UPDATE 8:29 p.m.: There are other poles involved, either down or snapped. Primary lines are down and secondary lines are down.