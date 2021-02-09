Local Matters

February 9, 2021 - 11:41am

Accident reported on Route 20 in Darien

posted by Howard B. Owens in Darien, news, accident.

eriecoblotter-3993.jpg

A two-car accident is reported in the area of 606 Broadway Road, Darien. The location is west of Harlow Road, near the county line road.

A first responder reports a vehicle is off the roadway in a ditch. A person is trapped, extrication required, possible serious injury.

Darien fire and Corfu fire dispatched.

The westbound lane of Route 20 is blocked.

UPDATE 11:45 a.m.: A second ambulance is requested to the scene for a driver requesting transport.

UPDATE(S) (By Billie) 11:51 a.m.: The entrapped driver has a minor child who was not in the vehicle, but will need to be transported. There is also a male who ran from the scene and ran into a house. Law enforcement is attempting to gain entry to the house.

UPDATE 12:02 p.m.: Medics have made contact with the entrapped patient and are extricating the person.

UPDATE 12:04 p.m.: Mercy medics are transporting a patient to ECMC.

UPDATE 12:08 p.m.: A total of four ambulances were called to the scene. First responders are still trying to contact the fourth patient, the man who ran into a house.

UPDATE 12:18 p.m.: Two patients were transported to hospitals -- the entrapped driver to ECMC and a child to Children's Hospital in Buffalo. A third patient was a sign-off. Law enforcement was unable to make contact with the fourth patient -- a male who ran from the scene into a house. The Darien assignment is back in service.

Photos courtesy Erie County Blotter.

eriecoblotter-3980.jpg

eriecoblotter-3978.jpg

