April 8, 2019 - 9:32pm

Accident reported on Route 5 and Kelsey Road, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia.

A motor vehicle accident with unknown injuries is reported at West Main Street Road and Kelsey Road, Batavia.

East Pembroke Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 9:37 p.m.: A medic on scene reports two injuries. One may require an ALS (advanced life support) ambulance and the other BLS (basic life support).  Traffic control is also needed. The westbound lane is blocked.

UPDATE 9:46 p.m.: Darien's ambulance requested to the scene.

UPDATE 10:21 p.m.: East Pembroke assignment back in service.

