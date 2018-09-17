Local Matters

September 17, 2018 - 7:29am

Accident reported on Route 5, East Pembroke

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia.

epaccsept172018.jpg

An accident is reported on Route 5 near Cleveland Road, Batavia.

This is a rollover accident. There was an initial report of a serious injury and entrapment but the patient may be out of the vehicle.

East Pembroke fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 9:24 a.m.: The driver suffered only minor injuries in this rollover accident. He told a deputy he fell asleep. His vehicle exited the road, went airborne, flipped over and then hit the utility pole sideways, which knocked it back on its wheels. The driver was able to self-extricate. A citation may be issued in  the accident.

epaccsept172018-2.jpg

epaccsept172018-3.jpg

