Accident reported on Route 77 in Alabama

A motor possible motor vehicle accident is reported in the area of 7033 Alleghany Road, Alabama.

Dispatchers and hear a horn beeping and four-ways flashing but no voice response on the open 9-1-1 call.

Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

Dispatchers checking on the availability of Mercy Flight. Mercy Flight is going on in-air standby.

Law enforcement is on scene and reports the vehicle about 100 feet off the road.

UPDATE 5:29 p.m.: Mercy Flight requested to the scene. CPR in progress. Mercy Flight is coming from Olean with a 30-minute ETA.

UPDATE 8:03 p.m.: From Alecia Kaus/Video News Service: According to the Sheriff's Department, the driver of the vehicle had a medical issue and drove off the west shoulder of the roadway as it was headed south on Rt. 77. The driver, a male in his mid-50s, then called 911. When medical and fire crews arrived, the driver was unresponsive. The driver passed away on the scene.