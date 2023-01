A two-car accident is reported in the area of 11064 Alleghany Road, Darien.

Unknown injuries.

Darien Fire and ambulance dispatched.

UPDATE 5:11 p.m.: Mercy EMS requested to the scene. No word on injuries yet.

UPDATE 5:16 p.m.: Southbound lane is blocked.

UPDATE 5:19 p.m.: Two vehicles, one occupant in each. Both are saying no injuries. They are likely "sign-offs."