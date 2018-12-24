Local Matters

December 24, 2018 - 10:49am

Accident reported on Route 98 in Alexander

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, alexander.

A motor-vehicle accident with no injuries is reported at 9481 Alexander Road, Alexander.

Alexander fire and ambulance dispatched.

An Alexander chief on scene requests fire police for traffic control.

The roads are slick and units should proceed non-emergency and with caution.

UPDATE 10:52 a.m.: Shortly after a chief mentions "we need to get people to slow down," he reports, "we've got another one in a ditch." The roads are slippery.

UPDATE 10:54 a.m.: A DOT salt truck is in route.

UPDATE 11:04 a.m.: One member of fire police warns the other to "be carefull -- these people are not listening or following directions."

December 24, 2018 - 11:10am
jeff saquella
Driving for a living I see the stupidity of drivers all the time. And it seems it's getting worse

