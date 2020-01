A vehicle has reportedly slid off the roadway on the Thruway in the westbound lane near mile marker 383.7.

A passerby reports it appeared the driver hit his head.

Le Roy fire and Le Roy ambulance dispatched.

UPDATE 1:42 p.m.: A second vehicle is off the roadway and into the trees, in the eastbound lane of the Thruway near mile marker 375. Le Roy fire along with Bergen, Le Roy ambulance, and Mercy EMS dispatched.