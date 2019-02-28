Accident reported on Thruway in Pembroke

A motor vehicle accident is reported in the eastbound lane of the Thruway at mile marker 402.1.

That's near the Pembroke exit.

Injuries are reported.

Pembroke Fire and Indian Falls Fire along with Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 9:10 a.m.: One person injured, complaining of shoulder pain. One ambulance should be sufficient. Troop T and Thruway maintenance requested to the scene.

UPDATE 9:12 a.m.: East Pembroke is requested to assemble a crew in quarters for standby in case the department's assistance is needed at the accident scene.