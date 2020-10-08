Accident reported on West Bergen Road, Le Roy

An apparent serious injury accident is reported in the area of 8251 W. Bergen Road, Le Roy.

Le Roy fire and Pavilion fire dispatched.

Traffic is shut down between Randall Road and Selden Road.

UPDATE(S) (By Billie) 5:01 p.m.: A Mercy medic unit that was also dispatched to the scene is put back in service.

UPDATE 5:04 p.m.: Two vehicles are involved and two tows are requested to the scene.

UPDATE 5:41 p.m.: The road is reopened.

UPDATE 6:11 p.m.: Troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on West Bergen Road in the Town of Le Roy. Preliminary investigation reveals that a Chevy Monte Carlo traveling northbound lost control and crossed into the southbound lane, and was T-boned by a Ford pickup truck. After extrication, the Monte Carlo operator was taken via ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The driver and a passenger in the pickup truck, which was not heavily damaged, were taken to UMMC in Batavia for evaluation. The investigation is still pending. -- From NYS Police Troop A in Batavia, Public Information Officer James O'Callahan, courtesy of Alecia Kaus, Video News Service.

Photos courtesy of Alecia Kaus, Video News Service.