A two-car motor vehicle accident is reported in the area of 355 West Main Street, Batavia.

Blocking. Possible injuries.

The location is in front of Settlers.

City Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 1:09 p.m.: A first responder on location. Nothing showing. A caller reports a red Fusion involved possibly at 350 West Main. The location is West Main and Woodrow, according to a first responder.