February 17, 2019 - 12:34am
Accident with a minor injury reported on Route 20, Bethany
A motor vehicle accident with entrapment but a minor injury, a hand injury, is reported at 5116 Broadway Road, Bethany.
The vehicle rolled over.
A park police officer was first on scene and managed to extricate the victim from the vehicle. The patient is now in a residence in that location.
The pole is down. Wires were sparking but the sparking has reportedly stopped.
Bethany Fire and ambulance responding.
UPDATE 12:37 a.m.: National Grid requested to the scene.
