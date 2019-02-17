Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 17, 2019 - 12:34am

Accident with a minor injury reported on Route 20, Bethany

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Bethany.

A motor vehicle accident with entrapment but a minor injury, a hand injury, is reported at 5116 Broadway Road, Bethany.

The vehicle rolled over.

A park police officer was first on scene and managed to extricate the victim from the vehicle. The patient is now in a residence in that location.

The pole is down. Wires were sparking but the sparking has reportedly stopped.

Bethany Fire and ambulance responding. 

UPDATE 12:37 a.m.: National Grid requested to the scene.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button