Accident with a minor injury reported on Route 20, Bethany

A motor vehicle accident with entrapment but a minor injury, a hand injury, is reported at 5116 Broadway Road, Bethany.

The vehicle rolled over.

A park police officer was first on scene and managed to extricate the victim from the vehicle. The patient is now in a residence in that location.

The pole is down. Wires were sparking but the sparking has reportedly stopped.

Bethany Fire and ambulance responding.

UPDATE 12:37 a.m.: National Grid requested to the scene.