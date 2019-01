A vehicle has hit a utility pole in the area of 7189 Road, Elba, and there is airbag deployment, but there is nobody in the car, according to the caller.

Elba Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

A trooper on scene reports wires down.

UPDATE 11:37 p.m.: The pole is snapped in half.

UPDATE 11:40 p.m.: Heavy front-end, driver-side damage.