Accident with entrapment reported at River Street and West Main Street, Batavia

A motor-vehicle accident with entrapment is reported at River Street and West Main Street, Batavia.

City fire and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 9:14 a.m.: Possible transformer on fire in the area.

UPDATE(S) (By Billie) (9:34 a.m.): A vehicle is on its side in front of 389 W. Main St. A utility pole is sheared off that has three transformers on it. The city's second and fourth platoons are called to stand by in quarters. A woman named Lynn Mucica says she was in her vehicle eastbound on West Main Street at the stop light at River Street and there was another car next to her's, when a car approached at a high rate of speed. She feared it would hit the vehicle next to hers. But it swerved instead and struck the pole, then came to rest on its side.

UPDATE 9:44 a.m.: There is a lot of debris in the roadway on West Main Street and some spilled fluids; it appears the accident at West Main and River may have started at the light in front of Top's Market as the car now on its side turned left from the parking lot onto West Main Street.

UPDATE 9:54 a.m.: City command calls for clean up of the spilled fluids, some of which is said to be oil from a transformer.

UPDATE 10:16 a.m.: A rep from National Grid is on scene and awaiting a bucket truck. Command requests that Five Star Bank personnel be contacted and informed that power is partially out to the bank building.

UPDATE 12:21 p.m. The following closures and detours remain in effect, per City Fire.