Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 23, 2021 - 9:34am

Accident with entrapment reported on Bloomingdale Road

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Alabama.

An accident with entrapment is reported at Bloomingdale and Meadville roads, Alabama.

Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

Dispatchers are checking the availability of Mercy Flight.

An off-duty Erie County police officer indicates more than one ambulance should respond to the scene.

UPDATE 9:36 a.m.: Mercy Flight out of Buffalo on in-air standby.

UPDATE 9:42 a.m.: Mercy Flight canceled. 

UPDATE 9:49 a.m.: One person reported with chest pain another with a possible broken collar bone.

Comments

Calendar

September 2019

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button