Accident with entrapment reported on Bloomingdale Road

An accident with entrapment is reported at Bloomingdale and Meadville roads, Alabama.

Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

Dispatchers are checking the availability of Mercy Flight.

An off-duty Erie County police officer indicates more than one ambulance should respond to the scene.

UPDATE 9:36 a.m.: Mercy Flight out of Buffalo on in-air standby.

UPDATE 9:42 a.m.: Mercy Flight canceled.

UPDATE 9:49 a.m.: One person reported with chest pain another with a possible broken collar bone.