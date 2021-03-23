Local Matters

March 23, 2021 - 11:13am

Accident with four minor injuries reported at Judge and Alleghany, Alabama

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Alabama.

A two-vehicle accident with four minor injuries is reported at Judge and Alleghany roads in Alabama.

The only ambulance available to respond is out of Medina.

Along with Alabama fire, mutual aid requested from Shelby and Oakfield, which has a rescue engine available.

UPDATE 11:25 a.m.: A chief informs dispatch that they are set for medics at the scene and is requesting that Shelby shut down southbound traffic. "We're all set for medics. Right now I just need traffic control," the chief informs dispatch. Oakfield is standing down.

UPDATE 11:31 a.m.: Mercy Flight is requested to the scene.

