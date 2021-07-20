Accident with injuries reported in Village of Elba

A motor-vehicle accident is reported on Main Street between Church Street and Oak Orchard Road in Elba.

Injuries are reported.

Elba fire dispatched. Mercy EMS, including a second ambulance requested to the scene.

UPDATE 6:57 p.m.: A first responder reports no vehicles blocking traffic. Two vehicles are parked in the driveway of a house.

UPDATE 6:58 p.m.: Only one vehicle had people in it. A third ambulance requested to the scene because three children were involved.

UPDATE 6:59 p.m.: Mercy Flight is not available.

UPDATE 7:03 p.m.: Darien Byron ambulance requested to the scene.

UPDATE 7:04 p.m.: Route 98 from Church Street to Oak Orchard is being shut down.

UPDATE 7:10 p.m.: An officer informs dispatch there was a single vehicle "occupied times five" struck a parked vehicle.

UPDATE 7:20 p.m.: Three children are being transported in three separate ambulances to Strong Memorial Hospital.

UPDATE 8:14 p.m.: Elba assignment back in service. The roadway is reopened.