February 28, 2019 - 8:14am

Accident with injuries reported on Route 98 at Edgerton Road, Elba

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, elba.

A car has reportedly hit a tree on Route 98 at Edgerton Road.

Injuries are reported.

Elba fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 8:17 a.m.: Possible head injury.

UPDATE 8:20 a.m.: The vehicle is partially blocking.

UPDATE 8:22 a.m.: A trooper reports the patient is conscious and alert and complaining of neck pain.

UPDATE 8:24 a.m.: All responding Elba units can come in non-emergency.

UPDATE 8:34 a.m.: The Edgerton assignment is back in service.

