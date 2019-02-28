February 28, 2019 - 8:14am
Accident with injuries reported on Route 98 at Edgerton Road, Elba
A car has reportedly hit a tree on Route 98 at Edgerton Road.
Injuries are reported.
Elba fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.
UPDATE 8:17 a.m.: Possible head injury.
UPDATE 8:20 a.m.: The vehicle is partially blocking.
UPDATE 8:22 a.m.: A trooper reports the patient is conscious and alert and complaining of neck pain.
UPDATE 8:24 a.m.: All responding Elba units can come in non-emergency.
UPDATE 8:34 a.m.: The Edgerton assignment is back in service.
