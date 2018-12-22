Accident with injuries reported on Tripp Road

A personal injury accident is reported in the area of 6994 Tripp Road, Byron.

One patient was reportedly in route to Strong for a medical issue at the time of the accident.

Byron and South Byron fire departments dispatched along with Mercy EMS; however, once fire chiefs were on scene, an ambulance was told to respond non-emergency.

The roadway is blocked and traffic is being shut down.

UPDATE 9:39 a.m.: A patient is being transported to Strong by Mercy EMS.