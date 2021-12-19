Local Matters

December 19, 2021 - 2:53pm

Accident with minor injuries but entrapment reported on Slusser Road

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, east pembroke, pembroke.

A one-vehicle accident is reported in the area of 7989 Slusser Road, East Pembroke.

The car is in a field. The driver reportedly sustained only minor injuries but extrication is required.

East Pembroke Fire on scene and Alabama Fire called to assist.

UPDATE 2:59 p.m.: Crews have managed to get the patient out through the door.  Alabama can stand down and the East Pembroke engine can continue non-emergency.

blue button