Accused drug dealer from Rochester has bail set at $10K

Edwin Peart Jr.

A suspected drug dealer from Rochester arrested on Pearl Street in Batavia this week will have a chance to make his $10,000 cash bail (or $20,000 bond) with the help of friends and family, the public defender told Judge Charles Zambito at a bail review hearing this afternoon.

Edwin Peart Jr., 36, of Brookridge Drive, Rochester, was initially held on no bail following his initial arraignment in Batavia City Court because of, by law, his prior felony convictions. Only a county court judge can set bail for a defendant facing a felony charge with prior felony convictions.

Public Defender Jerry Ader argued that soon changes in state law would mean his client would automatically be released without bail since he was held on a nonviolent felony, and given that, he suggested Zambito release Peart under the supervision of Genesee Justice.

Ader said bail should be set at a reasonable amount -- he asked for that to be $10,000 -- because his client is accused of a nonviolent felony, and if for some undisclosed reason Peart is unable to work and earn money, bail should not be untenable.

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Finnell cited Peart's lengthy criminal record and previous failures to appear in court and a parole violation as well as a fleeing police charge as a reason to set a higher bail. He asked for $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond.

Bail is intended to ensure a defendent's future court appearance not as a punishment.

Zambito set bail at Ader's requested amount of $10,000 cash (or $20,000 bond).

Peart's criminal record goes back to 2002 when he was convicted of criminal contempt. In 2004, he was arrested from criminal possession of a weapon. In 2015, ID theft, and he had warrants out for his arrest in 2017 (though Ader said Peart turned himself in and the warrants were revoked). In 2017 he was also accused of fleeing a police officer.