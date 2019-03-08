Admitted drug dealer tells judge time in prison will help him get his life back on track

Quinton Spinks

(2010 photo)

Quinton L. Spinks, 33, thanked Judge Charles Zambito in County Court today for the state prison time he was about to receive on a drug-dealing conviction.

"I would like to say first, I apologize to my family and to the community for my actions," Spinks said. "I would also like to thank you for this time because I was out there hurting myself and hurting my family. I appreciate the time to rehabilitate myself and get my life back on the right path and back to doing the right thing."

Under the terms of a plea agreement reached in April, when Spinks admitted selling drugs to agents of the Local Drug Task Force, his sentence was capped at two years in state prison. Zambito said he was bound by that agreement and handed down that sentence.

This will be the second stint for Spinks in state prison for selling drugs in Genesee County. He was arrested in 2010 and committed in 2012 to two years in prison on a criminal possession of a controlled substance, 5th, conviction.

Spinks also faces federal charges in Maine, where he is named in an indictment along with several other individuals. In the federal indictment, he is named in only count one of the indictments, for conspiracy to distribute a mixture of heroin and cocaine.

As part of his sentence, Spinks must make a $200 restitution payment to Genesee County for payments he received from an agent of the Local Drug Task Force.