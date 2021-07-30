July 30, 2021 - 10:51am
AED Defibrillator donated to Batavia Bulldawgs
posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia bulldawgs, news, batavia.
Press release:
We are very grateful to the David M. McCarthy Memorial Foundation for their decent donation of a new AED Defibrillator and Medical Emergency bag for our Bulldawgs organization. The David M McCarthy Memorial Foundation has done so much for so many youth organizations in our community. On behalf of our Board of Directors, coaches, athletes, and families we thank you from the bottom of our hearts!
Photo: Mr. Mike McCarthy, Brian McCarthy & Pete Stevens from the foundation's board along with our Mini football division team and Bulldawgs board members.
