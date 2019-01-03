After multiple DWI convictions, Buffalo man sent to prison for the first time

Taking other people's cars and driving them drunk looks like too much of a habit for Robert C. Frank, from the view of Judge Charles Zambito, so in Genesee County Court today, Zambito decided to send Frank to prison for the first time in his life.

Frank, 39, a resident of Buffalo, has multiple felony DWI convictions, including two Class D felonies, but has received nothing more than jail time and probation on his previous convictions.

He admitted today that in June he took another person's 2008 Jeep and drove while intoxicated.

Since he's had prior DWI convictions within the past 10 years, that made the DWI in Batavia a felony. It could have been a Class D felony but District Attorney Lawrence Friedman offered a plea agreement to a Class E felony for DWI and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

"He has two previous Class D felony DWI's," Friedman told Zambito. "He received a consideration being able to plead to a Class E but on t he basis of addiotnals charges of attempted grand larceny (in Erie County), and based on his history, he should receive no further consideration."

Friedman asked for a 1 1/2 to four-year prison term.

While, according to Zambito, Frank thought he had permission to drive his sister's 2008 Jeep, he can't really be certain that's the case, and while he realizes that Frank has never been placed into treatment for drinking, given his history a community-based sentence (jail time plus probation, which would include treatment) didn't seem appropriate.

Zambito sent Frank to prison for one to three years.