Ag Society board waiting on guidance from governor's office on how to proceed with fair

Press release:

In light of the Governor’s press conference today, the Genesee County Ag Society and its volunteers that make the Genesee County Fair possible, have been receiving an abundance of emails and phone calls questioning whether we will be able to hold the Genesee County Fair for 2021.

At this time, while it is promising that the State Fair will go ahead with planning for the 2021 season, we, the county fairs, have not been given any guidance as to what or how we should be planning for Fair Season.

The Genesee County Ag Society volunteers have been moving ahead with plans for the Genesee County Fair, to be held July 24-31.

In 2020, we were able to hold the Livestock shows for our youth and did so successfully. We are hoping to continue with that in 2021. We are looking to expand upon what we were able to do in 2020, but please know that we are working closely with Genesee County officials and our Genesee County Health Department so that we can keep our attendees safe while adhering to New York State Guidelines.

We are hoping that, in the near future, the Governor and his office will be addressing how the county fairs should proceed so that we can move forward with some great entertainment and Livestock shows for our community.

Stay tuned, as we wish to keep the community and our supporters updated on how we are able to proceed with our Genesee County Fair July 24-31.