Aggies enjoy the sweet smell of success with win over Avon

Oakfield-Alabama/Elba notched a convincing win over Avon on Friday, 24-7.

Bodie Hyde was 7-10 passing for 91 yards and a TD. Gaige Armbrewster ran 21 times for 74 yards and a TD. Noah Currier made three receptions for 52 yards and a TD. He also had an 80-yard kickoff return for a TD. K. Max DeMare struck a 25-yard field goal.

On defense, Connor Scott had 12 tackles, Kameron Cusmano, nine, Kaden Cusmano, eight, and CJ Gottler, eight.

"This was a huge win for our team," said Head Coach Tyler Winter. "We knew beating Avon was going to take a full 4 quarter battle. They're a very strong team and we needed to play mistake-free football to get the win tonight. Hats off to them. This could be just the first meeting between the two of us. Also want to shout out Defensive Coordinator Corey Winter and Special Teams Coordinator Andrew Boyce for the game plans they put together for tonight. Those two sides of the ball came up big for us. If we are going to be a good football program, these are the games we need to persevere in and get the job done on the scoreboard. We are proud of our boys for doing exactly that."

Photos by Kristin Smith.