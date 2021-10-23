Aggies finish off perfect regular season Senior Night

The Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Aggies wrapped up their regular season with a perfect 8-0 record on Friday with a convincing 58-14 win over Geneseo.

The Aggies sit atop Class D heading into the post-season.

Gaige Armbrewster rushed for 155 yards, scored twice, on eight carries.

QB Bodie Hyde gained 122 yards on the ground, taking the ball into the end zone twice on six carries. He was 1-1 passing with a 68-yard TD and notched 10 tackles on defense.

Also at QB, Kameron Cusmano was 3-5 passing for 65 yards and rushed for 39 yards on five carries scoring one TD. On defense, he had nine tackles.

Connor Scott had a 68-yard TD reception.

CJ Gottler lead the defense with 13 tackles and a sack. Ethan Cramer, nine tackles and a fumble recovery.

"We are very pleased with how the boys started this game," said Head Coach Tyler Winter. "From the first whistle, they executed at a high level and that did not waiver during the course of the game. This was a good way for us to build some momentum heading into sectionals."

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.