Aggies top Knights 38-6

The Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Aggies scored 38 unanswered points through four quarters on their way to a 38-6 over Le Roy at home on Friday night.

Connor Scott opened the scoring with a 57-yard run at the start of the game to ignite the Aggie's offense. Brodie Scott completed a pass to Noah Currier for the next score, then hit Connor Scott in the second quarter and scored himself twice in the third. OAE's final score came early in the fourth quarter when Hyde connected with Kyle Porter on a 51-yard TD reception.

OAE compiled 475 yards in total offense to 188 for the Oatkan Knights.

Hyde completed six of 12 pass attempts for 156 yards and three TDs. He was intercepted once.

Currier gained 134 yards on 19 runs, Hyde 93 on 16 attempts.

Kyle Porter had two receptions for 70 yards.

On defense, Nate Finta had five tackles.

For the Knights, Adrian Stephens was 5-13 passing for 41 yards. Jackson Fix rushed eight times for 70 yards and a TD. On defense, Tony Piazza had 9.5 tackles.

"A win like this against an opponent like LeRoy is huge for our team," said Aggies Head Coach Tyler Winter. "While the first half still was not the cleanest on our end, the way our guys came out of halftime and kept the pedal down on a good opponent speaks to what we are capable of, both physically and mentally. They are really taking to our 'process over product' approach, and doing a phenomenal job of taking each opponent as they come. For them, the next challenge is the biggest one."

Top photo: Le Roy’s Xavien Walker (44) holds on to Connor Scott (22).

Photos by Ed Henry

OAE’s Connor Scott (22) scores a TD early in the game.

OAE’s Noah Currier (20) snags a TD catch.

Le Roy’s Jack Tonzi grabs a reception in the flats.

Le Roy’s Drew Strollo (34) turns the corner.

OAE’s Aiden Warner holds on after an Antonio Martinez collision.

OA-E’s QB Bodie Hyde

OAE’s Angelo Penna (55) and Connor Scott (22) celebrate up top.

Additional photos below by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.