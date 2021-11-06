Aggies win sectional semifinal 54-20 over Cal-Mum/BB

The Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Aggies advanced Friday in sectional play with a resounding 54-20 win over Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen.

Gaige Armbrewster gained 161 yards on 14 carries and scored three touchdowns. Noah Currier had four carries for 152 yards and scored twice. He also had a 63-yard interception.

QB Bodie Hyde was 2-5 passing for 64 yards. He rushed for 56 yards on six carries and scored two TDs. On defense, he had 11 tackles.

Brayden Smith had 17 tackles, CJ Gottler, 12 and a fumble recovery. Ethan Cramer and TJ Andrews had nine tackles each and Kaden Cusmano, eight. Connor Scott, three tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery return for a 35-yard TD.

"It was nice to see our boys get a big win on their home field in a semi-final matchup," said Head Coach Tyler Winter. "We did a lot of good things tonight, but also need to clean up a few things to be ready for next week. We're excited about the win, but we are already thinking about the next game. Our group is focused and ready for the challenge that next week is going to present."

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.