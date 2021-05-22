Alabama accused of illegally possessing two revolvers

Marc Cook

An Alabama resident was arrested Friday morning after members of the Local Drug Task Force searched his home and allegedly found brass knuckles, "kung fu stars,"* and two revolvers.

Marc C.J. Cook, 30, of Church Street, Alabama, is charged with five counts of criminal possion of a weapon, 3rd, and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

The task force obtained a search warrant based on an ongoing investigation of Cook into possession of illegal firearms.

Cook was also taken into custody on two warrants. One, out of the City of Batavia, was based on a charge of criminal use of drug paraphernalia, 2nd, and the other was a Family Court warrant on an alleged Family Court violation.

On the weapons charges and the city warrant, Cook was released under the supervision of Genesee Justice. On the Family Court warrant, Judge Charles Zambito, based on state guidelines, set bail at $100.

The task force was assisted by uniformed deputies, the State Police response team, and the District Attorney's Office.

*A shuriken (Japanese: 手裏剣; literally: "hidden hand blade") is a Japanese concealed weapon that was used as a hidden dagger or metsubushi to distract or misdirect. They are also known as throwing stars or ninja stars, although they were originally designed in many different shapes.