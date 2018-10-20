Alexander advances in sectionals with 25-12 win over Red Jacket

Alexander put on another impressive offensive performance Friday night to advance in the Class D sectional playoffs with a 25-12 win over Red Jacket.

Chris McClinic was back after suffering a leg injury two games ago and gained 81 yards on 12 carries. He scored one TD. Ty Woods scored a TD on three carries for 35 yards. He also have five receptions for 62 yards and a TD. QB Dylan Busch was 10-16 passing for 117 yards and TD with one interception. Hayden Walton also scored a touchdown.

On defense, Jake Jasen had 18 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery. Walton had 10 tackles. Terrez Smith had four tackles and an interception.

"I give a lot of credit to the Red Jacket staff and players for putting together a very good game plan and going out and executing it," said Alexander Coach Tim Sawyer. "They are very big and tough up front and they chewed up the clock at times in this game.

"We were pushed tonight. I'm proud that my kids and staff didn't blink. We stayed within our own game plan and won the game by 2 scores. But for an 8 seed to come out and fight like that, I give them a lot of credit."

Photos by Steve Ognibene.