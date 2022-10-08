Alexander beasts Cuba-Rushford 41-7

Alexander scored the first six times the Trojans touched the football on Friday against Cuba-Rushford leading to a 41-7 win.

Scores:

A 25-yard pass play from Trent Woods to Kaden Lyons.

Woods, 25-yards, to Benny Merrill in back left corner of the endzone.

Woods again connected with Lyons and after breaking two tackles Kaden crossed the goal line from 15-yards out.

One minute later Tyler Marino had a pick-six from 50 yards out

With 2 minutes to go in the half, 2-yard run by RB Ricky Townley.

In the third quarter, the Trojans moved the ball down the field and Trenton Woods finished the drive with an 8-yard keeper

Cuba-Rushford scored on the final play of the game.

Townley ran eight times for 65 yards and one TD. Woods had six carries for 64 yards and one TD and was 4-6 passing for 64 yards and three touchdowns. Kaden Lyons had two carries for 23 yards and two receptions for 40 yards and 2 TDs.

Defensively Mason Bump and Kaden Lyons along with Ricky Townley each had seven tackles.