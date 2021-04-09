Alexander easily overcomes Cal-Mum, 35-6

The Alexander Trojans moved to 3-1 with a 35-6 win at Attica over Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen.

The Trojans ran for 325 yards on 46 carries, preferring a ground attack on a windy night. Nick Kramer gained 132 yards on 15 carries. Brayden Woods ran for 69 yards on 11 carries. Devin Dean ran for 52 yards. Jay Morrison gained 39 yards on the ground and added 40 yards receiving.

Defensively, Maverick Bump had an interception and returned it 72 yards to inside the Cal-Mum 10-yard line. Gavin Smith-Crandall had a fumble recovery. Devin Dean led the Trojans with 6 tackles. Clayton Bezon and Nick Kramer each had 5 tackles.

The Trojans play Notre Dame at Van Detta Stadium next Thursday night.

Photos by Philip Casper. Game info provided by Coach Tim Sawyer.

Top photo: TE Mark Poles-Harrison (81) battling for the ball in the air with Brayden Woods (5)

Nick Kramer (3) handing off to Brayden Woods (5) before he crossed into the end zone

Quarterback Kyle Wade (4) surveys the field with Running Back Jake Cappotelli (25) at his side

Kyle Wade (4) looking for a pass downfield while on the move

Nick Kramer (3) on the move before running out of bounds just before the goal line, the Trojans would go on to score on their next play

Fullback Devin Dean (24) getting the hand off

Nick Kramer (3) taking down Jake Cappotelli (25) stopping the run

Nick Kramer (3) attempting to hurdle the pile

Colin Crane (6) on the run, Christian Haller (21) setting the block

Senior, Colin Crane (6) crossing the plane after an impressive drive to score the final points for Alexander, leading to a Trojans win over the Raiders, 35-6.