Alexander ends perfect regular season perfectly

The Alexander Trojans finish the regular football season at a perfect 7-0 after a perfect shoutout when over Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen on Friday, 43-0.

Touchdowns were scored by:

Christian Kissell on a 9-yard reception.

Ricky Townley scored on a 1-yard run.

Kaden Lyons scored on a 1-yard run.

Benny Merrill on a 12-yard reception.

Tyler Marino scored on a 2-yard run.

Mason Bump scored on a 3-yard run.

QB Trenton Woods was 7-11 for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns and an interception.

Tyler Marino gained 71 yards on nine carries. Rickey Townley finished with 55 yards. Kaden Lyons added 40 yards rushing.

Benny Merrill led the Trojans with three receptions for 57 yards and a TD.

The Trojans have outscored their opponents 282 to 29 on the season.