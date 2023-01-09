Alexander Fire honors its own in return of annual banquet

Back in October, a woman was hit by a vehicle in Alexander, and the injuries were serious.

Two Alexander firefighters arrived quickly on scene along with EMS Captain Ryan Hinz pretty quickly.

Hinz said he knew was bad as soon as he arrived on the scene, but it turned out the firefighters, not necessarily trained as medics, were able to step in and assist.

The firefighters were Paul Hirsch and Patrick Pietrzykowski.

"And I've got to give a ton of credit to these two guys because, by the time the engine got there, we had done everything we could to the point where, when the ambulance pulled up for Mercy (EMS), we put her in, and they were going," Hinz said. "These two guys gave her the best possible chance that they could have."

Hinz awarded Hirsch and Pietrzykowski certificates of appreciation for their efforts at Saturday's installation and awards banquet for the Alexander Volunteer Fire Department.

Other awards that night included firefighter of the year and the chief's award. Tim Yaeger, Genesee County's emergency management coordinator, also administered the oath of office to the 2023 officers for Alexander.

The department also held a short service to honor firefighters who have departed.

2023 Firematic Officers:

Paul Hirsch, chief

James Burkhardt, deputy chief

Dean Hendershott, 1st assistant

Sean McPhee, 2nd assistant

Thomas Green, 3rd assistant

Ryan Hinz, EMS captain

Jenn McPhee, EMS lieutenant

Anthony Johnson, truck captain

Nicholas Yackeren, truck lieutenant

Nathan Fix, training captain

Matthew Pietrzykowski, training lieutenant

Marshall Merle, safety officer

John Meier, parade chairman

Heidi Richmond, parade co-chairman

Service awards:

25-year members: Thomas Lowe and Tammy Kreutter

Social:

Brian Anderson - social - 50 years

James Bouton - social - 50 years

George Buckenmeyer - social - 70 years

David Feary Jr - active until 1991 - 40 years

Charles Hirsch - active until 1997 - 40 years

Arnold Kirch - active until 1991 - 60 years

Myron Kirch - active until 1991 - 60 years

Active:

Martin Hinz - active - 40 years

William Hirsch Sr. - active - 60 years

Ralph Robbins - active - 50 years

Ryan Hinz was named Firefighter of the Year

Anthony Johnston received the Chief's Award from retiring chief Marshall Merle for 2022.

The department did not hold an installation and awards dinner in 2022, so Nicholas Yackeren received a belated Chief's Award for 2021.