Alexander is gearing up for big game against Oakfield-Alabama/Elba

There is a big game coming, and the sports boosters in Alexander are ready.

They spent Monday evening decorating the village with banners and gold and green ribbons.

Predictions for the Class D Section V football championship between cross-county rivals Alexander and Oakfield-Alabama/Elba?

"They (Alexander) will be there to play," said Jamie Schultz, in a tone that suggested, "they will bring it."

Both the Trojans and Aggies are undefeated in 2022 and both dominated all of their opponents. The sectional will be the biggest challenge each team has faced all season.

"I think this is an anticipated game that, again, everyone's been waiting for," said Lisa Lyons. "This is the showdown of the county right now."

The game is at noon Saturday at SUNY Brockport.